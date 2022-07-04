George stresses CM’s ‘links’ with businessman

‘CM associating with Faris despite party directive’

Continuing his tirade against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) chairman P.C. George on Monday sought to raise the pitch of an unholy nexus between Mr. Vijayan and Faris Aboobacker, a businessman.

Addressing mediapersons, Mr. George described the businessman as the ‘shadow Chief Minister’ of Kerala. “Despite a strict directive by the CPI(M) Polit Bureau not to promote such shady characters, the Chief Minister remains unfazed and has been closely associated with Mr. Aboobacker,” he said.

According to Mr. George, the businessman had played a key role behind the candidature of P.A. Mohamed Riyas from Kozhikode to the Parliament in 2009. Mr. Aboobacker had also visited the Chief Minister’s residence on the eve of his daughter’s marriage.

Meanwhile, Mr. George has approached the police seeking to register a case against senior CPI(M) leader E.P. Jayarajan in connection with the attack on the AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram.