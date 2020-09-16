George Mercier passes away

George Mercier

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

16 September 2020 23:26 IST

Congress leader and former MLA, George Mercier, 68, passed away in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. He was under treatment for liver-related ailments.

Mr. Mercier represented the Kovalam constituency in the Kerala Assembly during 2006-2011.

George Mercier started his political career through the KSU.

An advocate, Mr. Mercier has served as vice-president of the District Congress Committee (DCC), member of the academic council of the Kerala University, president of the District Co-operative Bank and executive committee member of the KPCC. Mr. Mercier leaves behind wife P. Prasannakumari (former manager, Indian Overseas Bank) and sons Arun and Anoop.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy have condoled his death.