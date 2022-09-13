Geology clinic opened at Calicut varsity

Special Correspondent Kozhikode
September 13, 2022 19:50 IST

A geology museum was opened at the University of Calicut on Tuesday.

Stones, minerals, and fossils are kept at the facility. Details will be made available in English and Malayalam once visitors scan the QR code accompanying the exhibits. A geoscience clinic too has been opened.

Services such as finding locations for drilling borewells and open wells, geological survey, and GIS mapping will be available at a fixed rate. Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj opened the facilities.

