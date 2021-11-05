Geological study of landslip-hit Edappalayam in Kollam soon

KOLLAM

05 November 2021 18:49 IST

The Departments of Geology, Soil Conservation and Groundwater will conduct a study at Edappalayam in Kollam that reported multiple landslips recently.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan, who visited the area in Punalur taluk on Thursday, said further steps would be taken on the basis of the study report. "In addition to the aid from Kerala State Disaster Relief Fund, an amount from Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund will also be used to provide more financial assistance to disaster-hit residents," he said.

Edappalayam in Arayankavu grama panchayat reported multiple landslips on October 29, causing widespread damage to property. While a house and three vehicles were washed away, several houses suffered partial damage. Many parts were inundated in torrential rains, with Ashraya Colony in Edappalayam the worst-hit area.

The district administration too had decided to conduct a study to find whether the area was disaster-prone and the houses in Ashraya Colony were habitable during heavy rain. It was also decided to shift families residing in vulnerable zones camps to ensure their safety.

Geographical features

The study, in coordination with various departments, is expected to start within a week. The possibilities for landslips in future and the geographical features of the place will be evaluated in detail and the support of more departments will be sought if needed. "Landslide sites will be considered separately while providing legal compensation," said Mr. Rajan.

The Minister was accompanied by N.K. Premachandran, MP, P.S. Supal, MLA, District Collector Afsana Parveen, Punalur RDO B. Sasikumar, Anchal block panchayat president Radha Rajendran, Aryankavu grama panchayat president Suja Thomas and officials from various departments.