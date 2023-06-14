Geography students of State schools in Kerala gear up for national climate study congress

June 14, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

One-day climate workshops titled ‘Monsoon and children’ have been rolled out in all districts of Kerala as part of the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala’s ‘School weather station’ project.

The State-level inauguration of the workshop at Madhava Vilasam Higher Secondary School, Thundathil, Sreekaryam, here was performed by K. Mohankumar, former director of Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research at Cusat and winner of the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ national award, on Wednesday.

The Samagra Shiksha, Kerala will organise a ‘national climate study congress’ in September as part of the next phase of the weather station project launched last year in higher secondary schools where Geography is a main subject. The congress will create awareness of climate change, natural disasters, and environmental conservation and will be another feather in the cap for the weather station project that has become an important initiative in climate study by children in State schools.

Changes in weather

The ‘Monsoon and children’ workshops are being held in the run up to the congress for students to present experiments conducted by them after the school weather stations were set up and the everyday changes in weather in the area around the school. The workshops will create awareness among students of the behaviour of the monsoon rains, change in climate, collection of everyday weather data, and their analysis.

Earth scientists and those from climate monitoring centres are taking part in the workshops. Reports of climate study activities and experiences would be collated and the best of them presented at the climate study congress to be organised by the Samagra at the national level for the first time.

Besides Thiruvananthapuram, the workshop was held in Kollam, Palakkad, and Kannur districts too. It will be organised in other districts by June 20.

