ADVERTISEMENT

Geographical Indication: post-registration initiatives vital, say top officials of Textiles Committee

April 10, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

One need to register producers as authorised users, train them to use GI as an instrument for marketing the product, build the brand and logo, says Tapan Kumar Rout

Tiki Rajwi

Securing a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for a product in itself may not be enough to guarantee better prices or a protected market for it, top officials of the Textiles Committee, Government of India, said on Monday, emphasising the role of strong post-GI registration activities in this regard.

Obtaining the registration forms only the first step, Tapan Kumar Rout, director (market research), Textiles Committee and S. P. Verma, secretary, Textiles Committee, told The Hindu on the sidelines of a workshop organised by the committee and National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) on ‘IPR protection of unique products through GI and post-GI initiatives.’

‘’The post-GI initiatives are more important. You need to register producers as authorised users, train them to use GI as an instrument for marketing the product, build the brand and logo,’‘ Mr. Rout said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Balaramapuram sarees

Mr. Verma cited the example of Balaramapuram sarees and fine cotton fabrics which won GI registration in 2009, but failed to reap the benefits due to poor post-registration initiatives. This also led to cheap replicas emerging from places such as Surat, he said.

Despite the product bagging the GI tag, no producer had got themselves registered as authorised users. Ideally, after securing the registration, the weavers, weavers’ societies or the related State agencies should have facilitated it so that they were able to benefit from the global recognition for the product. ‘‘Now, with the help of NABARD, one company has taken up this task,’‘ Mr. Verma said.

Developing a story-line for the product, so that they connect better with the consumer, and product differentiation are equally vital for positioning the products, Mr. Verma said.

The Committee has so far helped secure GI registration for 63 products, and another 40 products are in the queue for the GI tag. It has inked an agreement with the NABARD for securing the registration for 30 products from seven States as part of a national drive to showcase, protect and tap the potential of traditional and ethnic craft and products.

The committee officials urged the Kerala government to identify and list more products for GI registration.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US