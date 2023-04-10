Geographical Indication: post-registration initiatives vital, say top officials of Textiles Committee

April 10, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Securing a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for a product in itself may not be enough to guarantee better prices or a protected market for it, top officials of the Textiles Committee, Government of India, said on Monday, emphasising the role of strong post-GI registration activities in this regard.

Obtaining the registration forms only the first step, Tapan Kumar Rout, director (market research), Textiles Committee and S. P. Verma, secretary, Textiles Committee, told The Hindu on the sidelines of a workshop organised by the committee and National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) on ‘IPR protection of unique products through GI and post-GI initiatives.’

‘’The post-GI initiatives are more important. You need to register producers as authorised users, train them to use GI as an instrument for marketing the product, build the brand and logo,’‘ Mr. Rout said.

Balaramapuram sarees

Mr. Verma cited the example of Balaramapuram sarees and fine cotton fabrics which won GI registration in 2009, but failed to reap the benefits due to poor post-registration initiatives. This also led to cheap replicas emerging from places such as Surat, he said.

Despite the product bagging the GI tag, no producer had got themselves registered as authorised users. Ideally, after securing the registration, the weavers, weavers’ societies or the related State agencies should have facilitated it so that they were able to benefit from the global recognition for the product. ‘‘Now, with the help of NABARD, one company has taken up this task,’‘ Mr. Verma said.

Developing a story-line for the product, so that they connect better with the consumer, and product differentiation are equally vital for positioning the products, Mr. Verma said.

The Committee has so far helped secure GI registration for 63 products, and another 40 products are in the queue for the GI tag. It has inked an agreement with the NABARD for securing the registration for 30 products from seven States as part of a national drive to showcase, protect and tap the potential of traditional and ethnic craft and products.

The committee officials urged the Kerala government to identify and list more products for GI registration.