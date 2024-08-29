ADVERTISEMENT

Genrobotics wins Social Impactor Award at Startup Conclave 2024

Published - August 29, 2024 06:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Vimal Govind M.K., CEO of Genrobotics, receiving the Social Impactor of the Year 2024 award from Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal at the Startup Conclave 2024 in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Genrobotics, a Thiruvananthapuram- based start-up, has won the Social Impactor of The Year 2024 award at the Startup Conclave 2024 for its artificial intelligence (AI) powered robotic gait trainer ‘G-Gaiter’.

Company CEO Vimal Govind M.K. received the award from Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal at the conclave organised by Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC) here on Thursday.

The company’s promoters described the award as a testament to its vision to make robotic rehabilitation accessible to society. G-Gaiter empowers people who lose mobility due to stroke, spinal injury, accidents, Parkinson’s disease, and similar conditions to recover faster with minimal dependency on others.

“Our mission has always been to create solutions that make a meaningful impact on society,” Mr. Govind said, adding that G-Gaiter has completed over 20 lakh robotic steps and 2,400 therapy sessions for over 100 patients.  

Unlike traditional physiotherapy treatments that can extend over the years, G-Gaiter delivers more effective patient outcomes by incorporating AI and G-PLOT Exoskeleton technology.

Looking ahead, its focus shifts to pioneering advanced robotic rehabilitation, aiming to transform rehabilitation therapies and enhance patient mobility through innovative robotic solutions.

