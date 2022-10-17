Genrobotics launches robotic gait trainer to assist paraplegics

AI-assisted trainer designed to be used in four hospitals initially

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
October 17, 2022 21:14 IST

Genrobotics, the city-based start-up which developed a robotic scavenger, has launched a robotic gait trainer that helps patients recover rapidly from paraplegic disabilities.

The company claims that G-Gaiter would assist patients with paraplegic conditions caused by stroke, traumatic spinal cord injury, and cerebral palsy, increase their mobility, consistency, and quality of gait pattern. In the initial phase, the robotic gait trainer will be used in four healthcare institutions in Kerala, including the General Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

G-Gaiter’s AI (artificial intelligence)-powered natural human gait pattern and rehabilitation functions aim at increasing the mobility as well as the consistency and quality of gait patterns. The functionality of the robot would enable medical professionals to creatively design therapy based on each patient’s needs by saving time and effort.

Developed by using indigenous gait training technology, G-Gaiter has already received a patent. The developers hope to make the product available at a minimal rate of ₹1.5 crore at hospitals in the State. G-Gaiter will be used in physical medical rehabilitation centres in the hospital and other physiotherapy centres. 

“G-Gaiter will help patients with paraplegic disorders achieve their goal of re-walking flawlessly. This would be one of the best alternatives to meet the shortcomings of the traditional gait training method,” said Afzal Muttikkal, chief marketing officer, Genrobotics.

Sridhar Vembu, CEO, Zoho Corp., launched the robotic gait trainer at a function held here on Monday. Health Minister Veena George joined the event virtually.

Rathan U. Kelkar, principal secretary, Electronics and IT; Anoop Ambika, CEO, KSUM; Saji Gopinath, Vice Chancellor, Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology; and Vimal Govind M.K., Managing Director and CEO, Genrobotics, were also present.

