Genrobotics launches robotic gait trainer for paraplegics

May 09, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Genrobotic Innovations, the Kerala-based company that developed a robotic scavenger, has deployed its advanced robotic gait trainer G-Gaiter that helps patients recover rapidly from paraplegic disabilities at the Thanal Brain and Spine Medcity Centre, Kannur.

Para-shooting champion Sidhartha Babu inaugurated G-Gaiter at a function in the presence of Thanal Group chairman Idrees and Genrobotics Medical and Mobility regional director Afsal Muttikkal.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Muttikkal said the functionality of the robot would enable medical professionals to design therapy based on each patient’s needs. Dr. Idrees said the adoption of robotics would improve the quality of rehabilitation.

G-Gaiter has been designed to assist patients with paraplegic conditions caused by stroke, traumatic spinal cord injury, and cerebral palsy. Its AI (Artificial Intelligence)-powered natural human gait pattern and top-notch rehabilitation functions aim to increase mobility as well as the consistency and quality of gait patterns.

GenRobotics is preparing to roll out G-Gaiter services at General Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, and Aster Group hospitals soon, a pressnote issued by the company said.