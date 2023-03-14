Genome Data Centre launched

March 14, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Genome Data Centre (KGDC) and Microbiome Centre of Excellence would power the State’s advancement in the health sector, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was speaking after launching the centres at Innovation Day 2023, a two-day event organised by the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) here on Monday. The Genome Data Centre, which is being set up with the aim of curating and publishing genome data by following models existing at the international level, would become a critical step in medical research and healthcare, said the Chief Minister. “It would focus on health protection, study of critical genetic problems and increasing productivity of the primary sector. It would also provide crucial data to the research institutes and biotech companies to develop new pharmaceutical products. Initially, the centre would collect data of plants, animals and microorganisms,” said Mr. Vijayan. He added that the project would require an investment of ₹500 crores in the next five years and the State government had already allotted ₹50 crore in the current financial year. In the context of COVID outbreak, research about microbiomes has become more relevant, said the Chief Minister, adding that it can influence the developments happening in sectors such as healthcare, agriculture and bioinformatics. The State government is setting up the Microbiome Centre of Excellence by considering the social and industrial relevance of microbiome research. Mr.Vijayan also announced that the GST Department’s Citizen Satisfaction Survey had become functional. He presented prizes to the winners of the ‘One Department One Idea’ programme. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve presented awards to the winners of the Young Innovators Programme. V. K. Prashanth, MLA, Mayor Arya Rajendran and K-DISC Member Secretary Dr. P. V. Unnikrishnan were among those present on the occasion.