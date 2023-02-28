ADVERTISEMENT

Genetics lab to be opened at SAT Hospital to aid treatment of rare diseases

February 28, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

‘Action plan for reducing diagnostic and treatment expenses of those with rare diseases’

The Hindu Bureau

A genetics division will be started at SAT Hospital this year. This will be helpful for the treatment and research of rare diseases, Health Minister Veena George has said.

Genetics labs will be opened at SAT Hospital and the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Kozhikode. The government has drawn up an action plan for reducing the diagnostic and treatment expenses of those with rare diseases and this will be implemented, she said, while addressing a get-together of children with rare diseases from different parts of the State and their parents at the SAT Hospital on Tuesday.

The get-together was organised on the occasion of World Rare Diseases Day.

Early diagnosis

SAT Hospital has been elevated to the status of the Centre of Excellence so that children can be screened for rare diseases early and treatment initiated without delay. The get-together was organised by the Lysosomal Storage Disorders Support Society, Cure SMA and SAT Hospital.

The Principal of Thiruvananthapuram MCH Kala Kesavan; Nodal Officer of the Centre of Excellence for Rare Diseases Shanker V.H.; Head of Paediatrics Neurology Mary Iype and Resident Medical Officer A. Riaz participated in the meeting.

