Generate value-added products from milk: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday underlined the need to generate value-added products from milk.

Instead of sticking solely to traditional methods, the dairy sector should be prepared to adopt technical changes in tune with the times, the Chief Minister said, inaugurating the valedictory session of Ksheera Sangamam 2020, a dairy farmers' conclave organised by the Dairy Development Department at the Kanakakunnu Palace grounds.

Ideal scenario

It would be ideal if every dairy cooperative is able to transform at least 10% of the procured milk into value-added products.

The help of institutions such as the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) should be sought for such ventures, the Chief Minister said.

The State government is committed to the development of the dairy sector. The State is fast approaching the target of self sufficiency in milk production, he added.

The Chief Minister also gave away the awards for the best dairy farmer parliamentarians on the occasion.

A dairy farmers' parliament was held on Friday morning. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development K. Raju presided.