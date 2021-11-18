General OP at Kasaragod Medical College Hospital soon: Veena

Kasaragod

18 November 2021 18:01 IST

Neurologist to be appointed for treatment of endosulfan victims

Health Minister Veena George on Thursday said general outpatient (OP) service would be started at the Kasaragod Medical College Hospital soon.

After visiting the hospital building at Ukkinadukka in Kasaragod on Thursday, she said the building had been functioning as a COVID hospital for some time now. However, work was in progress to launch the general OP service.

“A decision has been taken to start the OP first. The hospital would have inpatient treatment facilities later,” she said.

The Minister said the government had decided to provide the service of a neurologist at the hospital taking into account the treatment requirements of endosulfan victims. She added that at least one neurologist would be appointed in the District Government Hospital as well.

“The hospital block of the medical college will be completed on time. It is expected that medical education will start at the Kasaragod medical college by 2023-24,” she said.

Protest staged

Meanwhile, Youth Congress workers staged a protest against the Minister at Kanhangad. They demanded the immediate reopening of the Mother and Child Hospital, timely completion of the medical college and the cancellation of the alleged illegal employment of the wife of an accused in the Periya twin murder case.

They protested when the Minister was leaving the district after attending a review meeting at the National Health Mission building.