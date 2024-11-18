General Hospital successfully performs TAVR on elderly woman

An octogenarian has successfully undergone a transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedure at General Hospital, Ernakulam.

An 83-year-old female patient had approached the hospital seeking treatment for blockages in her heart arteries. TAVR is a less invasive procedure than open-heart surgery and involved pushing a new valve into the patient’s existing valve through a small hole in her thigh. The patient was able to walk without support on the third day after the surgery, according to a release.

Doctors at the hospital had successfully performed TAVR to replace the heart valve of a 69-year-old male patient from Perumbavoor without conducting an open heart surgery in 2022.

