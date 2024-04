April 03, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Chandar Prakash Varma has assumed charge as the general election observer in Palakkad district. People can approach him with complaints related to elections at his camp office at KSEB Inspection Bungalow from 11 a.m. to noon. Complaints can also be registered at 0491-2910254, 82814 99633 or 56palakkadobserver@gmail.com, said an official statement on Wednesday.

