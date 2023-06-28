General Administration department notifies postings of IAS officers

June 28, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The General Administration department has issued orders notifying the following postings.

Bishwanath Sinha, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance department, is transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Vigilance.

APM Mohammed Hanish, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, will hold the full additional charge of Health and Family Welfare (Medical Education), including the Kerala University of Health Sciences, in addition to the existing additional charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharmila Mary Joseph, Principal Secretary, Local Self-Government, will hold the full additional charge of Women and Child Development, in addition to the existing additional charges.

Rabindra Kumar Agarwal, on repatriation from Central deputation, is posted as Principal Secretary, Finance.

Till Mr. Agarwal joins duty, Sanjay M. Kaul, Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala, and Secretary, Election, will hold the full additional charge of Secretary, Finance, in addition to the existing additional charges.

K.S. Srinivas, Principal Secretary, Fisheries, will hold the full additional charge of Ports.

Rathan U. Kelkar, Secretary, Electronics and Information Technology, will hold the full additional charge of the Environment in addition to the existing additional charges.

Biju K., Secretary, Public Works, will hold the full additional charge of Tourism.

A. Kowsigan, Director, Animal Husbandry, is transferred and posted as Commissioner for Land Revenue. He will hold the full additional charges of Commissioner, Disaster Management; State Project Manager, National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project; and Director, Animal Husbandry.

Seeram Sambasiva Rao, Director, Survey and Land Records, will hold the full additional charge of Director, Dairy Development.

Abdul Nasar B., Additional Secretary, Revenue, will hold the full additional charges of Housing Commissioner and Secretary, Kerala State Housing Board.

Gopalakrishnan K., Director, Scheduled Castes Development, will hold the full additional charge of Director, Backward Classes Development department.

Prem Krishnan, Director, Sports and Youth Affairs department, is placed at the disposal of the Public Works department for being appointed as Project Director, Kerala State Transport Project. He will hold the full additional charge of Additional Director (General), Tourism.

Rajeev Kumar Choudhary, District Development Commissioner, Malappuram, is transferred and posted as Director, Sports and Youth Affairs Department. The officer will hold the full additional charge of Director, Civil Service Academy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.