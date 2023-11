November 03, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The General Administration department(GAD) has limited government employees’ participation in the week-long Keraleeyam festival to seminars.

Under severe criticism from the Opposition, the GAD has also ordered that employees could attend the seminars without disrupting or delaying office work.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) had accused the government of packing seminar venues with government employees to make up for poor attendance.

