Gender Park to host first edition of ‘Arppo’ on February 3

February 01, 2024 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - Kozhikode

The Gender Park at Vellimadukunnu is hosting the first edition of ‘Arppo’, a unique platform for women to talk, enjoy, discuss, and criticise, thereby renew themselves, on February 3. The event will be held on the first Saturday of every month, where women could also showcase their various creations and obtain training in different disciplines including literature, art, and theatre. The event featuring sales stalls by women, will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday. This is the first step towards developing the Gender Park as an exclusive space for women in the future, a press release said.

