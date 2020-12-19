Gender Park set to join hands with UN Women

The Gender Park, an autonomous body under the State government, is entering into a partnership with UN Women to further the cause of women empowerment and function as a South Asia hub for gender equality.

The Memorandum of Understanding to formalise the partnership will be signed by Gender Park CEO P.T.M. Sunish and UN Women Deputy Country Representative Nishtha Satyam in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday.

Minister for Women and Child Development K.K. Shylaja said the cooperation with the UN Women would give a renewed push to the Gender Park’s efforts by providing support for activities like research, education and social intervention in establishing gender equality. The world body’s association marks the global recognition of Kerala’s decades-long efforts in the field of woman empowerment, she added.

New initiatives

Biju Prabhakar, Secretary, Women and Child Development, noted that the UN partnership would boost and broaden the novel activities of the Gender Park such as gender library, museum and training centres for sustainable entrepreneurial ventures.

The UN Women Multi-Country Office located in Delhi will support Gender Park to develop it into a South Asia hub for gender-related activities. The two partners will set up the Gender Data Centre at the Park’s 24-acre Kozhikode campus that also houses an International Institute for Gender and Development.

Established in 2010, UN Women provides advocacy for budget and national planning with a view to empowering women.