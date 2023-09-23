Gender equality makes it back into draft KCF

September 23, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The draft Kerala Curriculum Framework (KCF) released recently makes a push for education based on gender justice and gender equality.

Controversy and protests by Muslim organisations had erupted last year after a draft note for public discussion on curriculum revision made mention of gender equality. The government was trying to introduce gender liberal ideology in schools, they alleged, demanding discussions centred on gender justice.

Coming close on the heels of rows over gender-neutral uniforms and co-educational schools, the General Education department opted to tread cautiously and amended the final discussion note and titled it ‘Education based on gender justice.’

Wary of further controversies, the government later decided to go in for a reading of the position paper on gender by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI[M]) before it was published.

Even the draft framework presented to the curriculum core committee recently only mentioned gender justice in education.

Even as there were concerns about the soft approach being taken by the government and giving leeway to groups trying to score political gains, the focus group that prepared the position paper on gender in education opposed the removal of gender equality from the draft framework as the Constitution guaranteed equal rights to all. This, in turn, led to the reintroduction of gender equality in the section on gender justice-based education in the draft released by Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty.

The draft says education based on gender equality and gender justice will pave the way for better social conditions. It is not enough to ensure equal opportunities for all genders. Gender justice can be achieved by ensuring that all enjoy its benefits.

There should be regular gender auditing of curriculum, syllabus, textbook, and learning, says the draft. Content, pictures, language, and behaviour that are discriminatory should be removed from the curriculum, textbooks, learning process, and school environment.

A perspective based on gender justice should be ensured in study of all subjects. Students should be equipped to argue for gender equality and gender justice, ask questions, and raise their voices to seek their rights. They should be able to recognise feudal values propagated through art, literature, and media and be able to criticise them from democratic and progressive positions. A culture of co-existence should be reflected in all areas of school activities, including in learning, it says.