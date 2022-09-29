Gender council set up to speed up women empowerment activities in Kerala

A gender council has been set up under the Women and Child Development department to discuss gender-related activities of various departments and coordinate them, Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George has said.

The Minister, in a statement on Thursday, said the council would help speed up women empowerment activities in the State. An amount of ₹17.63 lakh had been sanctioned for its activities.

The council will be chaired by the Minister and have the department Principal Secretary as convener and its Director as joint convener. It will have 11 ex officio members and representatives of the Planning Board and the Finance and other department as official members.

The council will have the responsibility of making timely changes in laws and rules related to women, bring to the government’s attention any shortcoming in programmes related to women, provide support for gender audits, identify sectors where gender inequality persists, address problems related to women, and formulate new projects by imbibing changes in the area of women empowerment internationally.