Gender budget outlay goes up to 21.12%

February 03, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The total outlay for the seventh Gender Budget of the State is ₹.4,670.22 crore. This constitutes 21.12% of the total Plan outlay, an increase of 0.22 percentage points over the allocation for the Gender Budget in 2022-23 – 20.9% (₹4,665.2 crore).

While the resource allocation for 90-100% women-specific schemes is 6.69%, down from 7.26% in 2022-23, that for schemes in which the resource allocation is less than 90% is 14.43%, up from 13.64% last year.

The allocation in the former is ₹1,479.53 crore against ₹1,619.82 crore in 2022-23, and that for composite schemes is ₹3,190.69 crore against ₹3,045.38 crore last financial year.

Under women’s safety and gender mainstreaming component, the Budget proposes a new scheme for setting up a computer lab in the Kerala Armed Women Police Battalion. Psychosocial service for adolescent girls gets an increased allocation of ₹51 crore .

A scheme, ‘Fellowships to various art forms,’ is being launched under the Culture Department with a strong women component to award fellowships to artists. Another new scheme is ‘Hub for empowerment of women’ aims at facilitating intersectoral convergence of schemes and programmes meant for women at the Central, State and district level to help them realise their full potential.

In the area of employment and skilling, NoRKA has introduced a new scheme named Subhayathra to help young aspirants fulfill their overseas employment dreams. This is 50% earmarked for women.

A new industries scheme ‘Local economic development and sustainability of enterprises’ has a 10% component exclusively for women.

In the area of social security, a new scheme for ensuring social security of the elderly ‘Prasanthi senior citizens help desk and victim support cell’ will be introduced by the police with a significant gender component.

Allocations to upgrade facilities in maternal and child health units in medical college hospitals and women and child hospitals in the Ayurveda stream have been increased substantially.

In the area of infrastructure, postgraduate hostel for women is an important new scheme as is the ‘Rental housing scheme for government employees on Kerala State Housing Board-owned land’ witha 40% women component.

Transgender The allocation for transgender persons in 2023-24 amounts to ₹6.4 crore under various schemes. This has increased from ₹5.8 crore last year. The ‘Mazhavillu’ scheme will continue.

Child Budget The Child Budget 2023-24 outlay will be ₹1,647.53 crore, which is 7.45% of the total allocation. It is down from ₹2,063.88 crore in 2022-23.