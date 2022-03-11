Gender Budget: allocation touches a high of 20.9%

Total outlay is ₹4,665.2 crore for the 2022-23 fiscal

Gender budgeting in the State has a total outlay of ₹4,665.2 crore for the 2022-23 financial year.

Allocations for women have touched a high of 20.9% of the total Plan outlay, up from 19.54% (₹4,025.4 crore) for 2021-22.

While the resource allocation for 90-100% women-specific schemes is 7.26%, up from 6.54% in 2021-22, that for schemes in which the resource allocation is less than 90% is 13.64%, an increase from 13% in 2021-22. This indicates a marginal but steady growth in both categories.

The allocation in the former is ₹1,619.82 crore, up from ₹1,346.91 crore in 2021-22, and that for composite schemes is ₹3,045.38 crore, an increase from ₹2,678.49 crore.

The major objectives of the Gender Budget are gender-friendly amenities and secure shelter for women. In addition to existing schemes, the Budget proposes 16 new schemes for mainstreaming gender concerns into the socio-cultural space. These include Samam, a cultural initiative for gender equality; Statewide vehicle tracking platform for safety and enforcement under the Nirbhaya framework; women sports zones; art and cultural programmes for women and transgender persons; skilling programmes by various agencies; special package scheme for micro, small, and medium enterprises; and cooperative initiatives in technology-driven agriculture-based production programmes.

Broadly, these have been classified into women’s safety and gender mainstreaming; education, skilling, and employment; health and social security; and gender-friendly infrastructure.

Community policing as part of Pink Protection Project is proposed to be introduced for protection of women in public, private, and digital spaces.

A scheme introduced by the Agriculture Department ‘Farm plan-based production programme’ to increase the productivity of individual farms through multiple cropping and farming systems has a strong women component, with 50% of the beneficiaries expected to be women.

The focus on gender-friendly infrastructure and safe housing for women continues with an enhanced allocation this time. Women-specific scheme for providing basic amenities and additional facilities for women in public places and offices, upgrading facilities in maternal and child health units in medical college hospitals, and providing quality and safe accommodation for working women through studio apartments and working women’s hostels, are some of the existing schemes with more funding support.

Under the infrastructure, a new component is modernisation of subordinate courts. This includes renovation and construction of public washrooms with special facilities for women, children, and the differently abled.

Child Budget

The Child Budget for 2022-23 has increased significantly to ₹2,063.88 crore, which is 9.25% of the total outlay. The allocation last year was ₹1,896.35 crore.

Under-nutrition among children below five years of age has been given priority. To improve nutritional standards and achieve the sustainable development goal of hunger-free childhood, a new scheme for inclusion of eggs and milk two days a week in the Anganwadi menu been introduced. An amount of ₹61.5 crore has been earmarked in the Budget for this scheme.

An amount of ₹2 crore has been allocated for 2022-23 for the comprehensive rehabilitation package for children who lost either one or both parents to COVID-19.

An amount of ₹188 crore has been earmarked for the Integrated Child Development Services Scheme. A children’s home is proposed to be started in Idukki district, and ₹1.3 crore earmarked in the Budget for it.

Transgender

The allocation for transgender persons is ₹5.8 crore under various schemes. The allocation for the existing Mazhavillu rainbow scheme that includes financial assistance scheme, community-level programmes, institutional interventions, provision for pension, insurance, and loan and conducting workshops is ₹5 crore. In the cooperative sector, ₹30 lakh has been earmarked for transgender persons for employment generation.