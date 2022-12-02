Gender audit framework should be participatory: Anita Rampal

December 02, 2022 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST

As multi-tiered public discussions on revision of school curriculum and the State Curriculum Framework pick up pace in Kerala, no area more than gender has sparked heated debates on equity, justice, and values. How these issues will be approached remains critical to the process of restructuring the curriculum as the State embraces the idea of a knowledge society.

Anita Rampal, former Dean, Faculty of Education, University of Delhi, who is a member of the core committee for curriculum revision, shares her thoughts on gender, gender audit framework for school education, and what gender justice signifies. Edited excerpts from a conversation:

What is a gender audit framework for school education?

Broadly, it looks at how gender is understood in education. Curriculum and textbooks are just one aspect of it. Gender is not about female or male, but is a relational concept, about what is constructed as the relation between masculine or feminine; we also have to look at it in an intersectional way, to see the connections between gender and say caste, or gender and poverty...what relationship hierarchies exist, in work, behaviour, attire, decision-making, position, voice, and so on. How are each of these looked at in terms of masculinities or femininities? If we look at different disciplines, say in sciences or mathematics, or languages, we have to look if construction of knowledge in them has been inclusive, if there is equity. We look at spaces from a gender lens, within a school or in the neighbourhood – what do children find safe, to interact in, with each other, with adults? Also how gender justice is understood and supported in schools, in the school management committees, local bodies, child helpline, and so on.

So, the gender audit framework is not just about girls or women - it is an approach where equity, representation, and diversity are important for everyone. What pressures exist on boys, constraining them to act or emote in certain ways, not always in holistic, humanistic, and empathetic ways? Without looking at and discussing these issues, it becomes a very simplistic approach.

Why is student participation important?

The framework and the audit process should be should be participatory; we also want students to do this, as much as teachers or faculty members of a teacher education institute. At the inauguration of the public consultation on the curriculum revision, a student asked why they did not have sports for girls in class 12, when they need it most to help deal with the pressures of the board exams.

Another student asked why they could not have critical sexuality education in schools and without separating boys and girls. These voices should be heard and respected since they are asking for their rights, from a justice framework. Students’ agency has to be ensured, as do equity and full participation, so that no one gets marginalised.

It is argued that children are not mature enough to talk about sexuality education

A child is asking for sexuality education in schools as s/he knows that if not done in a well-considered way, a student will get information from different sources that are not scientific. It takes a lot of courage to ask for this. Students mentioned about sexual abuse of children. If one is educated about such issues and how to deal with it and the information comes from school, then isn’t it more sensitive and responsive? Is the fact that they are thinking about another person, even talking about the problems faced by younger students, beyond themselves, not mature and hearteningly responsible?

How should the government address the taboo around such issues?

Sexuality education should not be marginalised as a separate subject; it should be woven through everything we do in a holistic way. In a class 3 Maths book for NCERT, a chapter on time has an example of a pregnant woman and a baby being born in nine months. We are breaking the taboo around some topics by talking about it as a natural process, and then going on to have discussion in more areas of school education; not just giving a diagram in a science textbook and saying reproduction. Sexuality is about relating to other beings, about understanding and respecting ourselves, including our bodies and minds, not just about sex. We might not call it sexuality but something else, but it should run through all textbooks, activities, and subjects. Like the Kerala government is talking of enabling children to deal with and stop body shaming, or bullying - all this is a very important part of sexuality education.

What about the pushback by Muslim outfits on the uniform issue?

The uniform issue debates seemed to be trivialising the main focus. Are we saying we are not going to have gender equality or justice? The argument reduces gender equality to mean that women should be like a man, look, and dress like them. But no one is trying to do away with gender markers, stripping anyone of their masculinity or femininity, or degendering everything. We are talking of responsiveness that removes hierarchies because gender is relational, and saying that we are not to be slotted in fixed silos - but that as humans all of may be masculine in some things and feminine in others; all of us are social emotional beings, and society should not divide or limit our possibilities and our qualities.

We are responding to the times without dismissing modernity or being threatened by it, and ensuring our young become confident and enjoy equity in whatever they want to do.

I don’t think using the word gender neutral all the time is very useful though. That creates more confusion. We need to question how gender is constructed.