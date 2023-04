Gemini Shankaran cremated with State honours at Payyambalam

April 25, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - KANNUR

The mortal remains of Moorkoth Vengakandi Shankaran, popularly known as Gemini Shankaran, a pioneer of modern Indian circus, were consigned to flames at Payyambalam with State honours.

Sankaran’s children Ajay Shankar and Ashok Shankar and grandsons Arjun Ajay Shankar and Ishaan Sujith lit the funeral pyre at 11.30 a.m.

Ministers K. Radhakrishnan and A.K Saseendran, LDF convenor E.P. Jayarajan, BJP leader C.K. Padmanabhan, District Congress Committee president Martin George, and Vyavpari Ekopana Samithi State president Devasiya Mecheri paid homage to Sankaran.

Earlier, thousands paid their last respects to Sankaran at his residence at Varam. A hartal was observed at Varam.