GEM workshop concludes at NTPC, Kayamkulam

May 23, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector Haritha V. Kumar inaugurating the valedictory ceremony of GEM-2023 at NTPC-Kayamkulam auditorium on Tuesday.

District Collector Haritha V. Kumar inaugurating the valedictory ceremony of GEM-2023 at NTPC-Kayamkulam auditorium on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The month-long Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM)-2023 workshop organised under the aegis of NTPC, Kayamkulam, for girls in the age group of 10 to 12 years concluded on Tuesday.

As many as 38 students from various government schools close to NTPC, Kayamkulam, attended the residential camp. The students received training in various domains including yoga, self-defence, energy conservation, and life skills.

District Collector Haritha V. Kumar and Sunil Kumar, executive director, NTPC (Ramagundam and Telengana), were the chief guests at the valedictory function held at NTPC, Kayamkulam.

