Geethanandan given Pachan award

The Hindu Bureau KOLLAM
October 25, 2022 18:48 IST

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal inaugurated the 18th A. Pachan memorial meeting and handed over this year’s A. Pachan Award to human rights activist M. Geethanandan at a function held at Karunagapally on Monday.

The award carries a purse of ₹15,000, a citation and plaque. A. Pachan Foundation president D. Chidambaran presided over the function. DCC president P. Rajendraprasad delivered the memorial address. CPI(M) State committee member Susan Kodi, UDF district chairman K.C. Rajan, Karunagapally municipal chairman Kottayil Raju, and Kerala Dalit Federation (KDF) State president P. Ramabhadran were also present on the occasion. 

