Geetham Sangeetham award for Singer P. Jayachandran 

December 05, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Veteran playback singer P. Jayachandran, who has been selected for the first Geetham Sangeetham National Award. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Veteran playback singer P. Jayachandran has been selected for the first Geetham Sangeetham National Award.

The award, instituted by the Geetham Sangeetham Kalasamskarika Vedi, is given for overall contribution to music. The award carries a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and citation.

The award will be presented to the singer by Kathakali maestro Kalamandalam Gopi at a function to be organised here on January 15, 2023. Revenue Minister K. Rajan will inaugurate the function. A music night of P. Jayachandran’s songs—Upasana—will follow.

CONNECT WITH US