Geeta Abraham, MD of Mayilvahanam transport company, passes away

September 17, 2023 07:34 am | Updated 07:34 am IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Geeta Abraham

Geeta Abraham, 71, noted socialite and managing director of the iconic Mayilvahanam transport company, died at Shoranur on September 15. She was formerly Rotary Club assistant governor.

Wife of C.A. Abraham, Geeta had played a pivotal role in popularizing the Karuna working women hostels across the State. She was the president of the Potters Welfare Society.

Geeta had stood in the forefront to construct houses for those who were devastated by the floods of 2018-19.

She was buried at the cemetery of Immanuel Mar Thoma Church, Shoranur, on September 16 afternoon. She is survived by daughter Roopa and son Rohan.

