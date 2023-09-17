HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Geeta Abraham, MD of Mayilvahanam transport company, passes away

September 17, 2023 07:34 am | Updated 07:34 am IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Geeta Abraham

Geeta Abraham

Geeta Abraham, 71, noted socialite and managing director of the iconic Mayilvahanam transport company, died at Shoranur on September 15. She was formerly Rotary Club assistant governor.

Wife of C.A. Abraham, Geeta had played a pivotal role in popularizing the Karuna working women hostels across the State. She was the president of the Potters Welfare Society.

Geeta had stood in the forefront to construct houses for those who were devastated by the floods of 2018-19.

She was buried at the cemetery of Immanuel Mar Thoma Church, Shoranur, on September 16 afternoon. She is survived by daughter Roopa and son Rohan.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.