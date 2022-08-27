GEC, Thrissur, alumni at the heart of World Cup operations

28 members of QGET selected for volunteering so far

When FIFA World Cup 2022 begins in Qatar in November, a group of alumni of Government Engineering College (GEC), Thrissur, will be at the heart of the tournament’s operations supporting across its functional areas in official and non-official sites.

As many as 28 members of QGET (Qatar Alumni Chapter of Government Engineering College, Thrissur) have been selected for volunteering for the World Cup.

The volunteers will be deployed across 45 functional areas in official and non-official sites — in 30 different roles at eight stadiums and more than 25 sites around Qatar ( such as fan zones, corniche, airport , training pitches, team accommodations, transportation hubs, metro stations).

The QGET is a socio-cultural and professional organisation registered under the Indian Business and Professionals Council under the aegis of the Indian embassy.

“The QGET has decided to celebrate 2022 as Year of Sports and Fitness to promote all sports-related programmes for its members and their families. Earlier, 13 of us had participated as volunteers in the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 in Qatar. After the success in volunteer participation for the Arab Cup, we started a drive among the members to get maximum applicants for volunteering in the World Cup,” says Dias Thottan, QGET member.

There is a tough selection process to become a World Cup volunteer, he says.

“We got more than 100 applications. More than 30 of us got the call for a face-to-face interview and completed the third stage of the selection process. As on Saturday, from these 30 applicants, 28 got selected for volunteering for the world cup,” says Mr. Thottan.

It is a proud moment for QGET. The selection process will go on for some more days and more from QGET are expected to be selected, he says.

The volunteering roles assigned for QGET members include fan support, media operations, spectator services support, workforce operations, football technology, fan festival operations, hospitality, guest operations, to name a few.

The QGET, formed on December 19, 1991, has been an active supporter of various activities organised by the Qatar government.