GCDA to float bids for repair of P&T apartment complex, decides to terminate services of TDLC

The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) will float bids for repairing the P&T Apartment Complex at Mundamveli shortly.

The authority is likely to give technical sanction for the repair work this week as its engineering wing carried out an initial assessment of the work to be completed at the apartment complex, on Tuesday.

The technical team of the agency is in the process of listing repair and additional works to be carried out in the complex.

While some issues raised by the residents could be addressed through minor corrective measures, some other works may have to be carried out afresh. A detailed estimate would be prepared after the assessment, said an official of the agency.

Meanwhile, the executive committee of the Authority had last week decided to terminate the services of the Thrissur District Labour Contract Co-operative Society (TDLC), the agency that had carried out the construction work. A formal letter terminating the services would be served shortly, the official said.

The Authority decided to terminate the services of TDLC as it could not carry out repair and rectification works at the apartment complex. The society failed to execute the works despite repeated demands from the Authority. The GCDA could not leave the repair works unattended for an indefinite period, the official said.

The Authority will take care of the building and carry out the required maintenance and repair works for the remaining guarantee period. The services of the engineering department will be used for the purpose, according to the Authority official.

The 77 families from P & T Colony in Gandhi Nagar had been rehabilitated in the apartment complex earlier this year.