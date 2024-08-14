GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GCDA to float bids for repair of P&T apartment complex, decides to terminate services of TDLC

Published - August 14, 2024 02:06 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Officials of the Greater Cochin Development Authority and Thrissur District Cooperative Society Limited, which constructed the P&T Apartments at Mundamveli, holding a joint inspection following complaints of leakage and other issues.

Officials of the Greater Cochin Development Authority and Thrissur District Cooperative Society Limited, which constructed the P&T Apartments at Mundamveli, holding a joint inspection following complaints of leakage and other issues. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) will float bids for repairing the P&T Apartment Complex at Mundamveli shortly.

The authority is likely to give technical sanction for the repair work this week as its engineering wing carried out an initial assessment of the work to be completed at the apartment complex, on Tuesday.

The technical team of the agency is in the process of listing repair and additional works to be carried out in the complex.

While some issues raised by the residents could be addressed through minor corrective measures, some other works may have to be carried out afresh. A detailed estimate would be prepared after the assessment, said an official of the agency.

Residents of P&T apartments seek permanent solution to their woes

Meanwhile, the executive committee of the Authority had last week decided to terminate the services of the Thrissur District Labour Contract Co-operative Society (TDLC), the agency that had carried out the construction work. A formal letter terminating the services would be served shortly, the official said.

The Authority decided to terminate the services of TDLC as it could not carry out repair and rectification works at the apartment complex. The society failed to execute the works despite repeated demands from the Authority. The GCDA could not leave the repair works unattended for an indefinite period, the official said.

The Authority will take care of the building and carry out the required maintenance and repair works for the remaining guarantee period. The services of the engineering department will be used for the purpose, according to the Authority official.

The 77 families from P & T Colony in Gandhi Nagar had been rehabilitated in the apartment complex earlier this year.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.