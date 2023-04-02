GCDA submits inception report to govt. for Ring Road project

April 02, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) has submitted an inception report to the State government for the long-awaited 64-km Ring Road project.

The detailed project report could be readied once the government gave the go-ahead for the project that would considerably decongest the city and its immediate suburbs, sources in the agency said.

The submitting of the inception report comes close on the heels of a proposal to extend the road to cover a total distance of 100 km, considering fast-paced developments taking place in the city and suburban towns. Approximately 50 km of the stretch will pass through national highway stretches.

“It is high time the road is realised, since roads in the Greater Kochi area are choked with vehicles. Efforts are currently under way to realise 64-km of the Ring Road beginning from Chatiath Road, as had been mooted in the original alignment. It could be further extended in keeping with traffic requirements, since the alignment of the 64-km stretch might have to be altered if we aim for a road covering 100-km distance. Landowners need to be taken into confidence, whilst also ensuring government funding for the project,” said the sources.

The GCDA has taken legal opinion on lessening the ecological impact of the first phase of the Ring Road, by reclaiming a portion of the backwaters by using massive amounts of sand, slush and debris that had accumulated since 2009 at a 780-metre temporary bund built in the backwaters as part of establishing rail connectivity to Vallarpadam Container Transshipment Terminal. The Cochin Port Authority’s response to this will be crucial, it is learnt.

The delay in demolishing the bund was causing flooding in Kalamassery and nearby municipalities.

The GCDA had in its 2022 budget set apart ₹1 crore to conduct a feasibility study of a Ring Road from Angamaly to Ezhupunna in Alappuzha, through Puthencruz, Mulanthuruthy and Poothotta.