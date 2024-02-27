GCDA, panchayat to ready detailed town planning scheme for sports city at Chengamanad in Ernakulam

February 27, 2024 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST

The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) would join hands with Chengamanad panchayat to ready a detailed town planning scheme as part of an international cricket stadium and sports city that have been envisaged at Chengamanad near the Cochin International Airport, GCDA K. Chandran Pillai said here on Monday after presenting the agency’s Budget.

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are expected to ready the stadium in India’s first carbon-neutral sports city, in 40 acres of land identified by the GCDA at Chengamanad. The stadium that is expected to cost ₹400 crore would be readied in four years. Components like road connectivity and environment impact assessment (EIA) ought to be done for the project. The decision to opt for a locale in the northern part of Kochi was taken considering the need for the city to expand east and northward since the western coast was vulnerable (to rising sea levels).

The KCA had handed over the proposal for the sports city, which is part of its mission ‘Beyond 2020,’ and the initial design to the Chief Minister in January. BCCI president Jai Shah had earlier visited the site and cleared the ₹750-crore proposal. The proposed stadium will have seating capacity for 40,000. It would also feature indoor and outdoor practice spaces, training ground, sports academy and research centre, eco park and water sports park, sports medicine and fitness centre, e-sports arena, entertainment zone, and a club house.

JLN stadium

Mr. Pillai said the GCDA planned to install UV stabiliser turf protection tiles made of high-density polyethylene in order to protect its football turf at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor under a ₹8-crore initiative. These ‘transparent’ tiles help sunlight filter through, enabling the growth of grass. This would in turn enable hosting of public meetings, award shows, and musical concerts at the venue, helping earn revenue for the GCDA and at the same time enable Kochi to host such cultural events. The funding is expected to be sourced from the government, through the Sports department.

On whether there was a need to replace the roof of JLN stadium, he said experts had certified it as safe. “Partial rectification work is all that the stadium needs,” he added. A Tinu Yohannan Cricket Academy will be readied in 55 cents near the stadium with private participation.

Ambedkar stadium

Courts for football, volleyball, basket ball and other games, cricket nets, archery centre, a 200-metre-long athletic track, swimming pool, and gymnasium have been planned at a sports complex mulled at Ambedkar Stadium. A sum of ₹2 crore has been earmarked in the Budget for its preparatory work. The stadium’s gallery, shops, and other structures that are in a dilapidated condition will be rebuilt.