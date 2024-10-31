GCDA approaches IIT Madras, Govt. Engg. College to address design flaw in P&T Apartment complex

The Greater Cochin Development Authority has sought the advice of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Chennai, and Government Engineering College, Thrissur, to address the design flaws in the P&T Apartment complex, Mundamveli.

The residents of the apartment had complained that gaps were visible between the pillars of the building and the floor through which rainwater had seeped into the apartments. An evaluation by the Authority revealed that water entered the apartment through the gap between the concrete deck slab and the steel beams used in the building. The issue appeared to be a flaw in the design of the building and the Authority has sought technical advice from two agencies including the IIT Madras, said a senior functionary of the Authority.

The 77 families who were rehabilitated from the P&T Colony in Gandhi Nagar to the apartment complex had been complaining about the poor quality of construction. They had also raised the issue of leaky bathrooms. Rainwater used to enter the corridors of the apartment complex, making life miserable for the families. The residents, who took out protest marches to the authority’s office, had also demanded the demolition of the newly constructed apartment complex and the construction of a new one for them.

However, the Authority officials said the issue of leaky bathrooms and corridor flooding would be addressed shortly.

The issues could be solved through minor repair works, and bids have been finalised for the work. Both the repair works would cost around ₹20 lakh. The repair works are likely to begin in November, he said.

A technical committee headed by the Chief Engineer of the Local Self-Government department will consider the reports of the IIT and the Engineering College. A decision on the rectification works would be taken by the committee, he said.

