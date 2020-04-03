GCC situation bodes dark days for expatriates

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations have ramped up their health facilities to deal with COVID-19 even as the region continues to report a significant number of positive cases.

Over 200 new cases have been reported in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), taking the total number to 1,024. It has reported eight deaths till now. The new cases have been detected on examining people who came into contact with previously infected patients and failed to adhere to the preventative measures.

A number of these cases have resulted from international travel, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the UAE.

At the same time, expatriates, particularly Indians, who have been unable to fly back to their workplaces in the UAE fear that the lockdown and travel restrictions may be extended for some more time. This comes in the wake of the UAE suspending the entry of all valid visa holders for two more weeks.

The health authorities are carrying out more than 2.5 lakh laboratory tests for COVID-19. Using the latest medical technology, drive-through coronavirus centres have been set up across the country.

However, Dubai-based airline Emirates has said its aircraft will begin flying with a limited number of passengers, including residents and visitors in the UAE, from Monday.

In Saudi Arabia, 165 new COVID-19 cases have been reported, bringing the total to 1,885 with a death toll of 21.

In Kuwait, 417 persons have been infected with COVID-19 with 75 new cases being registered on Friday. The tally included 26 cases of Indians who have mingled with persons under examination for infection.

The Ministry of Public Health, Qatar, has announced the registration of 114 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The total number of positive cases recorded in Qatar has stood at 949 with 877 active cases.

As per details available, there are 643 cases in Bahrain. The country has reported four deaths till now.

The Omani Ministry of Health has reported 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Sultanate, bringing the total infections to 252. Oman reported the first COVID-19 death, that of a 72-year-old citizen, on Tuesday.