GCC nations tighten travel restrictions

Kozhikode

17 March 2020 23:39 IST

After BI travel advisory, visa bars

Given the rapidly evolving nature of response to the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, except the UAE and Bahrain, have brought in more travel restrictions on passengers travelling from India.

The development comes in the wake of travel advisory and visa restrictions issued by the Bureau of Immigration (BI), Ministry of Home Affairs, asking all passengers coming from the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait at the port of first departure to be placed under compulsory quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days.

All passengers coming from the European Union , European Free Trade Association, Turkey and the United Kingdom have been prohibited from entering India. This restriction will come into effect from Wednesday noon and will remain till March 31.

Saudi Arabia has also decide to suspend international flights for two weeks from Sunday. However, a government order said that the 14-day period would be an exceptional official holiday for citizens and expatriates who were unable to return due to the suspension of flights or they were in quarantine after their return to Saudi Arabia. Those residents in the UAE will also have to undergo a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests

Passengers who reside in Bahrain and who have transited through COVID-19-affected nations will be subjected to quarantine and enhanced testing procedures recommended by the World Health Organization. The border connecting Saudi Arabia and Bahrain has been temporarily suspended.