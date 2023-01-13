Gay rights activist pitches for same sex marriage

January 13, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - KOCHI

Manvendra Singh Gohil, gay rights activist who hails from the royal family of the former princely State of Rajpipla in Gujarat, addressed students of Rajagiri College of Social Sciences at the final event of DYUTI (Developmental Yearning for a United and Transformed India), a three-day symposium as part of the International Conference on Health Promotion - Global Perspectives and Practices. The event was held from January 11 to 13.

A signature campaign inaugurated by Father M.K. Joseph, head of the department of Social Work, was organised at the event with the message ‘Safer is Sexy’. The campaign was aimed at de-stigmatising and promoting condoms to prevent STI/HIV AIDS.

Mr. Gohil spoke about the need for gender-inclusive programmes for health to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

“I always consider students to be our biggest allies. We can sensitise them to bring in change, and social workers are the eyes and ears for the most vulnerable communities,” he said, adding that it was very encouraging that Catholic priests were involved in the event.

“I was honoured as an LGBT activist,” he said. Mr. Gohil, who represents the American organisation, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, also spoke about the petition filed by same sex couples from Kerala awaiting its first hearing on March 13. “The plea before the Supreme Court that same sex marriage should be legalised should be supported by the State, and students of Social Science should be aware of the significance of the same,” he said.

Delegates from around 25 countries presented papers, and a little over 350 students and young professionals participated in the conference.