ADVERTISEMENT

Gay rights activist pitches for same sex marriage

January 13, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - KOCHI

Delegates from around 25 countries presented papers at DYUTI, a three-day symposium

The Hindu Bureau

Manvendra Singh Gohil, Prince of Rajpipla, in front of a 20-feet exhibition booth modelled on a condom at a symposium at Rajagiri College of Social Sciences.

Manvendra Singh Gohil, gay rights activist who hails from the royal family of the former princely State of Rajpipla in Gujarat, addressed students of Rajagiri College of Social Sciences at the final event of DYUTI (Developmental Yearning for a United and Transformed India), a three-day symposium as part of the International Conference on Health Promotion - Global Perspectives and Practices. The event was held from January 11 to 13.

A signature campaign inaugurated by Father M.K. Joseph, head of the department of Social Work, was organised at the event with the message ‘Safer is Sexy’. The campaign was aimed at de-stigmatising and promoting condoms to prevent STI/HIV AIDS. 

Mr. Gohil spoke about the need for gender-inclusive programmes for health to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I always consider students to be our biggest allies. We can sensitise them to bring in change, and social workers are the eyes and ears for the most vulnerable communities,” he said, adding that it was very encouraging that Catholic priests were involved in the event.

“I was honoured as an LGBT activist,” he said. Mr. Gohil, who represents the American organisation, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, also spoke about the petition filed by same sex couples from Kerala awaiting its first hearing on March 13. “The plea before the Supreme Court that same sex marriage should be legalised should be supported by the State, and students of Social Science should be aware of the significance of the same,” he said.

Delegates from around 25 countries presented papers, and a little over 350 students and young professionals participated in the conference. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US