HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gay rights activist pitches for same sex marriage

Delegates from around 25 countries presented papers at DYUTI, a three-day symposium

January 13, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Manvendra Singh Gohil, Prince of Rajpipla, in front of a 20-feet exhibition booth modelled on a condom at a symposium at Rajagiri College of Social Sciences.

Manvendra Singh Gohil, Prince of Rajpipla, in front of a 20-feet exhibition booth modelled on a condom at a symposium at Rajagiri College of Social Sciences.

Manvendra Singh Gohil, gay rights activist who hails from the royal family of the former princely State of Rajpipla in Gujarat, addressed students of Rajagiri College of Social Sciences at the final event of DYUTI (Developmental Yearning for a United and Transformed India), a three-day symposium as part of the International Conference on Health Promotion - Global Perspectives and Practices. The event was held from January 11 to 13.

A signature campaign inaugurated by Father M.K. Joseph, head of the department of Social Work, was organised at the event with the message ‘Safer is Sexy’. The campaign was aimed at de-stigmatising and promoting condoms to prevent STI/HIV AIDS. 

Mr. Gohil spoke about the need for gender-inclusive programmes for health to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

“I always consider students to be our biggest allies. We can sensitise them to bring in change, and social workers are the eyes and ears for the most vulnerable communities,” he said, adding that it was very encouraging that Catholic priests were involved in the event.

“I was honoured as an LGBT activist,” he said. Mr. Gohil, who represents the American organisation, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, also spoke about the petition filed by same sex couples from Kerala awaiting its first hearing on March 13. “The plea before the Supreme Court that same sex marriage should be legalised should be supported by the State, and students of Social Science should be aware of the significance of the same,” he said.

Delegates from around 25 countries presented papers, and a little over 350 students and young professionals participated in the conference. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.