Gautam Ghose to head Kerala State Film Award jury

June 16, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Bengali filmmaker, screenwriter and actor Gautam Ghose will be the chairperson of the jury to decide the Kerala State Film Awards 2022. A strong proponent of Indian parallel cinema since the 1980s, he has received 27 national awards in various categories, including Best Film, Best Regional Language Film and National Integration Film.

Director, art director, painter and sculptor Nemom Pushparaj and filmmaker and artist K.M. Madhusudhan will head the two subcommittees of the preliminary judging panel. Both will also be members of the final judging panel. Writers V.J. James, K.M. Sheeba, art director Roy P. Thomas, producer B. Rakesh, director Sajaz Rahman and editor and director Vinod Sukumaran are the other members of the preliminary judging panel.

The final judging panel will also include actor Gauthami, cinematographer Hari Nair, sound designer D. Yuvraj and playback singer Jency Gregory. Chalachitra Academy secretary C. Ajoy will be member secretary in the preliminary and final judging committees. Writer and journalist K.C. Narayanan will head the jury for awards on writings related to cinema. Writers K. Rekha, M.A. Dileep and Mr. Ajoy will be the other members.

A total of 154 films have been nominated for the award this year. Eight of these are children’s films. Jury screenings will begin on June 19.