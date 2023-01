January 01, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KALPETTA

Yugma-2023, the second gathering of twins and triplets in Malabar region, organised by St. Sebastian’s parish at Edappatty here, will be held on the church premises on January 8. Kerala Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine will inaugurate the programme at 3 p.m. on the day. Twins who wish to participate, irrespective of religion or caste, should register before January 5, organisers said in a release here. For details contact-9497652373.