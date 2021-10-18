Gates of Pampa dam to be opened at 5 a.m. on Tuesday

18 October 2021 19:44 IST

Kakki-Anathodu twin reservoirs’ shutters opened; Pathanamthitta district wary as Pampa river’s water level set to rise

The swollen Manimala river has begun to retreat to its original course, but Pathanamthitta district continues to be on the edge. Two shutters of the Pampa dam will be opened after 5 a.m on Tuesday. Authorities on Monday opened the gates of the Kakki-Anathodu twin reservoirs, triggering panic across the region.

With the water storage in the Kakki-Anathodu reservoir touching 94%, the authorities raised two shutters around 11 a.m. The resultant discharge is expected to push the water level in the Pampa river by 15 cm. When the Pampa dam shutters are opened, water will be released at 50 cumecs, which could further raise the water level by 10 cm. The water released from the dam is expected to reach the Pampa-Triveni, the base camp of Sabarimala temple, about six hours later

In view of the forecast of heavy rain, the existing ban on entry of pilgrims to Sabarimala has been extended to all five days of the ongoing monthly pujas. The decision triggered protests among the pilgrims, who had been camping at Nilackal, owing to the ban, on the first three days of the season.

Rivers above danger level

Officials said water level in the Pampa, Manimala, and Achencoil rivers remained well over the danger level. While floodwaters have begun to recede, albeit slowly, from Mallappally, the run-off water from the Achencoil river flooded areas like Thumpamon, Kadakkad, and Cherikkal.

Several parts of Thiruvalla taluk, particularly the Upper Kuttanad villages, continued to remain under water, also causing traffic disruptions along the Main Central Road and the Thiruvalla-Ambalappuzha road.

With the floodwaters entering more areas, several people from Aranmula, Kidangannur, and Omallur villages, including those stranded on the terraces of houses, were shifted to relief camps by Saturday midnight.

Heavy rain is forecast in the State from October 20 to 24 and Pathanamthitta is expected to receive intense showers on the first two days.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan and Health Minister Veena George supervised the rescue and relief initiatives in the district and visited relief camps.

Power supply affected

Power supply to to hundreds of houses in Mallappally and Thiruvalla taluks has been disrupted. Hundreds of people have shifted to relief centres or to relatives’ houses on higher ground. The approach road of the Komalam bridge at Puramattam was brought down by the strong currents on Sunday.