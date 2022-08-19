GASC Kondotty secures NAAC’s A grade

First among third-generation arts and science colleges in State to get the award

Staff Reporter MALAPPURAM
August 19, 2022 18:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Government Arts and Science College (GASC), Kondotty, has become the first among third-generation arts and science colleges in the State to get the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC)’s A grade award.

Following this, the internal quality assurance cell (IQAC) of the college conducted a one day workshop for other colleges on ‘triple orientation: 2f and 12b, affiliation and accreditation’.

The workshop saw the participation of dozens of colleges, making the event one of the most popular academic workshops in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our college was set up in 2013. Within nine years, we became the first third-generation college to get NAAC’s A grade,” said IQAC coordinator Abida Farooqi.

College principal K. Abdussalam inaugurated the programme. Vice principal V. Abdul Latheef, Dr. Farooqi, and faculty member K. Abdul Latheef handled different sessions on funding, affiliation, recognition, revised NAAC accreditation framework, and self-study report preparation.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

College principals from Thiruvananthapuram, Kasaragod, Thrissur, Palakkad, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur attended the workshop.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
higher education

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app