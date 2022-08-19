GASC Kondotty secures NAAC’s A grade

Staff Reporter August 19, 2022 18:28 IST

First among third-generation arts and science colleges in State to get the award

Government Arts and Science College (GASC), Kondotty, has become the first among third-generation arts and science colleges in the State to get the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC)’s A grade award. Following this, the internal quality assurance cell (IQAC) of the college conducted a one day workshop for other colleges on ‘triple orientation: 2f and 12b, affiliation and accreditation’. The workshop saw the participation of dozens of colleges, making the event one of the most popular academic workshops in the State. “Our college was set up in 2013. Within nine years, we became the first third-generation college to get NAAC’s A grade,” said IQAC coordinator Abida Farooqi. College principal K. Abdussalam inaugurated the programme. Vice principal V. Abdul Latheef, Dr. Farooqi, and faculty member K. Abdul Latheef handled different sessions on funding, affiliation, recognition, revised NAAC accreditation framework, and self-study report preparation. College principals from Thiruvananthapuram, Kasaragod, Thrissur, Palakkad, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur attended the workshop.



