Kerala

Gas tanker overturns

A gas tanker of the Indian Oil Corporation overturned at New Bevinje in Kasaragod on Tuesday afternoon, triggering panic in the area.

Following the incident, which took place at 2.30 p.m., around 200 persons residing within a 500-metre radius were immediately evacuated. A minor gas leak was detected from the tanker.

Officials said that the situation was under control.

Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Sep 8, 2020 11:45:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/gas-tanker-overturns/article32556093.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story