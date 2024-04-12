ADVERTISEMENT

Gas tanker overturns in Kollam

April 12, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KOLLAM

Tanker carrying LPG overturns on MC Road near Kottarakara, driver sustains minor injuries, gas not leaked.

The Hindu Bureau

A tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) lost control and overturned while passing through MC Road at Panavely, near Kottarakara, on Friday. The accident occurred around 5 a.m. and a major disaster was averted since the gas did not leak.

Tanker driver Paneerselvam, a Tamil Nadu resident who sustained minor injuries in the accident, was taken to the Kottarakara taluk hospital. “Only driver was inside the vehicle when we rushed to the site hearing the loud sound,” said a resident.

The tanker with the load from Thoothukudi was on its way to Kottayam. According to officials, the driver had dozed off while driving. More than five Fire and Rescue Services units from various stations from the district reached the spot and sprayed water on top of the overturned tanker. Technical experts from Paripally were also brought to transfer the gas into another tanker.

Traffic was diverted and power supply was disconnected in the area following the incident. 

