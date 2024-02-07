Gas tanker overturns after colliding with vehicles in Kerala’s Kannur district

February 07, 2024 12:58 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST - Kannur

A tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which was reportedly on its way from Mangaluru in Karnataka, overturned after colliding with three vehicles in Kannur district of Kerala in the early hours of Wednesday (February 7).

As many as nine persons, including the driver of the tanker, suffered minor injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals.

The driver of the speeding tanker lost control and the vehicle overturned when it entered the Pazhayangadi bridge here, the police said.

As per preliminary investigation, there was no gas leak, they said.

Traffic in the area could be restored only after bringing another tanker from Mangaluru to refill the gas.

According to local residents, the accident happened around 1.30 a.m.

The tanker first hit a tempo traveller and then collided with two cars before coming to a stop.

Eight persons, travelling in the tempo traveller, suffered minor injuries.

