Garment, textile dealers seek GST rollback

The Kerala Garments and Textile Dealers Welfare Association (KTGA) State council, which met here, demanded immediate rollback of the GST increase on ordinary textiles and all garments priced below ₹1,000.

GST rate on fabrics has been increased to 12% from the present 5% with effect from January, 2022.

Family budget

The meeting said, according to a press release, that this would lead to collapse of small and medium businesses and would also have an impact on the family budget of the common man.

The meeting pointed out that in addition to the sharp rise in prices, the increase would also lead to bureaucratic corruption.

“As the garment sector goes through more than 20 value-added stages, the final tax of 12% is tantamount to robbing people,” it said.

Concessions

The meeting sought all concessions given to industries to be extended to the business sector.