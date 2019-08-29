Garlic gives farmers a reason to cheer

Harvesting season has started in the vegetable cultivating villages of Vattavada and Kanthallur here and the garlic farmers are set to pocket a neat profit. The price per kilogram is ₹200 at the main garlic market at Vadukapatty and Mettupalayam in Tamil Nadu. In the last season, it was ₹35.

Garlic is cultivated only in these two villages in the State and its acreage at Kanthallur alone is 125 to 150 hectares. The farmers lay the harvested garlic with leaves on the field nearly for a week for the crop to dry. Unlike other vegetables, garlic can be kept for long and farmers prefer it as a main crop.

In the last season, 200 hectares of land was under garlic cultivation in the State. Overproduction of the crop countrywide led to a price decline last season, leading to poor conversion of land for garlic this time, said M. Govindaraj, Kanthallur Agriculture Officer.

The States of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, the main producers and consumers of garlic, mainly use Kanthallur garlic seeds for cultivation. This season, these States had not procured seeds from Kanthallur. This could be a reason for the decline in nationwide production, resulting in higher prices this time, he said.

Three varieties

The main varieties cultivated in Kanthallur and Vattavada are Singapore and Mettupalayam. The two varieties are harvested in three months. A local variant Mala Poondu is known for its high medicinal value. However, Mala Poondu takes 6 months to give yield and so, farmers have shifted to the other two varieties. Despite the medicinal properties of Mala Poondu, it has no separate market. Farmers sell it in the open market along with the two other varieties, which have high oil content.